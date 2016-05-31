loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24900 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 2 Owners, Panoramic roof, Deployable side steps, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear seats, Park assist, Privacy glass, 5 seats, Santorini black paintwork with Black leather interior, 21'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless start, Parking sensors, 4 Corner suspension, Automatic terrain response, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Electric steering column, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio, USB interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Red calipers, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 45,940

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411233
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£45,940

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!