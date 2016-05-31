LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Grey, BLACK PACK SIDE VENTS - BRAND NEW GLOSS BLACK 22'' ALLOYS - BRAND NEW TYRES - BRAKE CALIPERS FINISHED IN RED - COLOUR CODED BUMPERS - COLOUR CODED DOOR MOULDINGS - PRIVACY WINDOWS SIDE STEPS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - SOFT CLOSING DOORS - LAND ROVER WARRANTY TILL 2018 -, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, Audio System - DAB Radio, 2 Zone Climate Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Voice Control for Navigation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Heated Windscreen, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Premium Metallic Paint, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Automatic Headlamps, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central locking, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC) and Gradient Release Control (GRC), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front and Rear Headrests, Heated seats, Heated Rear Screen, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Leather seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Parking aid, Multi Functional Controls Steering Wheel with Paddles Shift, Power Adjustable Steering Column (Entry & Exit Tilt Away With Reach / Rake On Steering Wheel), Power Assisted Steering, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Traction control, Sunroof. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 45,895 p/x welcome