LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47742 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Adjustable Chassis,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Driver Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Amplifier Sound Processor,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Electric Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Electric Tailgate Window,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Eleven Speakers,Front/Rear Head Air Bags,Heated Front Screen,Hill Holder,Limited Slip Differential,Radio/CD/DVD,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Spare Wheel,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    401524
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47742 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
