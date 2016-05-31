LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto [8]

Accessories

Orkney Grey with Ivory Premium Leather, 2 Former Owners covered only 65k miles with Full Service History and Just had £1,500 Service! EXTRA'S INCLUDE:- Zebrano lacquer interior trim, Black edition grille and side vents, Privacy glass, Side steps, Mud flaps, Hybrid Digital TV, Cool box in centre console, Rubber mat set. STANDARD FEATURES:- 20" HSE alloy wheels(unmarked), Power tailgate operation, Park sensors front rear with Rear view camera, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Power fold exterior door mirrors, Keyless entry, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC, Bluetooth system, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, DAB Digital radio, Harman Kardon logic 7 surround sound system, Electric front seats with memory function, Heated front and rear seats, Dual zone digital climate control, Cold climate pack, Dynamic pack, Memory pack, Steering wheel gearshift paddles + much more! **THIS STUNNING SPORT WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 6k, 17k, 27k, 47k and Just serviced @ 65k miles inc ACE bar : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching General GT tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.