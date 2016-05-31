loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, Upgrades - Wade SensingTM plus Blind Spot Monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing and Reverse Traffic Detection, Contrast Roof - Santorini Black (not w/ Santorini Black, Barossa, Barolo Black, Mariana Black), Off Road Pack (P1) - SDV6 & V6 S/C, Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist (AHBA), Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Touch Screen Monitor, Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Start/Stop System, Parking Aid (Rear), Cruise Control, Voice Activated Controls, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Premium Metallic Paint, Hill Holder, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12, Upholstery Leather, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, 42,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    410275
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£42,990

Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

