LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, Upgrades - Wade SensingTM plus Blind Spot Monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing and Reverse Traffic Detection, Contrast Roof - Santorini Black (not w/ Santorini Black, Barossa, Barolo Black, Mariana Black), Off Road Pack (P1) - SDV6 & V6 S/C, Customer Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist (AHBA), Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Touch Screen Monitor, Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Start/Stop System, Parking Aid (Rear), Cruise Control, Voice Activated Controls, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Premium Metallic Paint, Hill Holder, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12, Upholstery Leather, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, 42,990 p/x welcome
Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017