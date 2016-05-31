loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33400 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, EXCELLENT CONDITION, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, Audio System - DAB Radio, Voice Control for Navigation, 2 Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Premium Metallic Paint, 20in 5 Split Spoke Style 520 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Bluetooth Phone Connection. 5 seats, CHECK OUT OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS FOR TOTAL PEACE OF MIND, 12M WARRANTY AND FREE MOT'S FOR LIFE AVAILABLE, 46,999 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    406773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33400 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£46,999

Wearside Autoparc
Sunderland, SR28NT, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

