LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39200 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black
Black, 7 Seats, Full SVR Bodykit, Electric sliding panoramic roof, Privacy glass, 22'' alloys, Reversing camera, DAB digital radio,, 7 seats, Santorini black paintwork with Black leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Parking sensors, Heated rear seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless start, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, 4 Corner air suspension, Terrain response, Hill descent control, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until February 2017, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, kahn, urban, aspire, overfinch, onyx, revere, 3+2 seating, 47,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017