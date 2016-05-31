loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39200 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 7 Seats, Full SVR Bodykit, Electric sliding panoramic roof, Privacy glass, 22'' alloys, Reversing camera, DAB digital radio,, 7 seats, Santorini black paintwork with Black leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Parking sensors, Heated rear seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless start, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, 4 Corner air suspension, Terrain response, Hill descent control, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until February 2017, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, kahn, urban, aspire, overfinch, onyx, revere, 3+2 seating, 47,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£47,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!