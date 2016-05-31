loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Santorini Black Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, VAT Q, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC ROOF, DAB Radio, Hi-Line Audio System, 20'' Alloys, Electric Heated Folding Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Auto High Beam Assist, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Multi Function Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Stop/Start Motor System, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Ambience Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, LED Signature, Micro Mesh Aluminium Finisher, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 27k Miles, Santorini Black Metallic with Ebony Leather, 49,000

  • Ad ID
    417491
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£49,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

