LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Sport 4X4 5dr

Solid White, 3 owners, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Timed Climate - 7 Days with Remote, Audio System - DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Park Heating with Remote Control, Metallic Paint, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Heated Front Windscreen, Leather/Alcantara Seats with Autobiography Sport Contrast Stitch, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Hybrid TV System, 20in Polished Autobiography Wheel - Style 10, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System. 5 seats, WHAT A STUNNING CAR FINISHED IN THE BEST COLOUR WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW DONE AT 8291, 20207, 39018, AND LAST SERVICED BY STRATSTONE LAND ROVER AT 48860 MILES. THIS SPORT IS A STUNNING CAR. ALL CARS ARE TURNED OUT TO THE HIGHEST INDUSTRY LEADING STANDARDS, EACH HAVING GONE THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE MULTI POINT INSPECTION. IF YOU REQUIRE ANY FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR SALES TEAM DIRECTLY ON 01782 750959 OR VISIT MADELEYHEATHMOTORS.CO.UK. WHY NOT ASK THEM TO SEND YOU A PERSONALISED VIDEO COVERING ANY SPECIFIC AREA OF INTEREST YOU MAY HAVE, Madeley Heath Motors - Home of Some of the Best Used Cars in the UK!!, 27,982 p/x welcome