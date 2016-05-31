LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4x4 (start/stop)

Accessories

Grey, Just arrived huge specification Heads up display,Deployable running boards, stunning in Carpathian Grey with Ebony/Cirrus leather, ( 2016 model ) Amazing value 15 registration, Fixed Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), DAB Radio, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Three - Zone Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 21in 5 Split Sp. Diam. Tur. St.507, Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electrical Towing Preparation, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power Windows with Remote Power Locking, Premium Metallic Paint, Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Radio/MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server/Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather with Autobiography Pattern (Single /Duo / Tri tone), Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features). 5 seats, Call 01257 450174 for details. Part exchange welcome, HP/PCP finance packages available, 49,950