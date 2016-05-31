loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 s/s

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 s/s Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34793 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,21In Alloy Wheels,Satellite Navigation,Sunroof,Electronic Stability Programme,Adjustable Chassis,Driver Information System,Privacy Glass To Rear Of B Post,Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Seats Split Rear,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Self-Levelling Suspension,Spare Wheel,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403517
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34793 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£51,000

Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!