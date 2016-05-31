loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop)

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 2 Owners, 7 seats, Panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Reversing camera, Meridian audio system, Alcantara headlining, Privacy glass, 5 seats, Santorini black paintwork with Black/Lunar interior, 21'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory ventilated seats, Heated rear seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Parking sensors, Keyless start, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Automatic terrain response, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, 3 Zone climate control, DAB digital radio, Cool box, Bluetooth connectivity, Electric steering column, USB interface, AUX input, Automatic lights, Rain sensors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Red calipers, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 50,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£50,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!