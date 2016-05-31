loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Fuji White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 2 owners, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 7 SEATS, Red Brake Calipers, Black Roof/Grille/Vents/Mirrors, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, DAB Radio, 20?? Alloys, Meridian Surround Sound System, Active Roll Control, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Electric Third Row Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Windscreen, Stop/Start Starter System, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Ambience Lighting 3, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Double Locking, Traffic Message Channel, Phone, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 46k Miles, Fuji White with Ivory/Ebony Premium Leather, 45,000

  • Ad ID
    404312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

