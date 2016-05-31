loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 D300 R-Dynamic HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 D300 R-Dynamic HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1920 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED

Bluetooth system, Land Rover InControl apps, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Active park assist with parallel/perpendicular system, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Blind spot assist, Lane keep assist, PAS, Rear cross traffic alert, Traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter, Driver condition monitor, InControl Touch pro navigation, Interactive Driver display, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot,'Velar' new to the Range Rover Family. Finished in Firenze Red Metallic with Black Leather which brings luxury and Comfort with the latest features all fitted. Call us for full details.

  • Ad ID
    407832
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1920 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£76,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

