LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: BLACK
ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE - Apply Safely and Securely online @ http://www.cavectracentre.com/finance.php,Full Vehicle & Engine Service, New Mot, 6 Months Extendable Warranty, No Deposit Finance Available, Trade Prices On Future Services, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Satellite Navigation, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Speakers - Fourteen, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket - Rear, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment, Rain Sensor, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Folding, Paint Metallic, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Alloy Wheels - 19in
Cavectra Centre
Grays, RM175YB, Essex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017