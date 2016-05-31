loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37452 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Heated Front Windscreen Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Autochanger CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Pollen Filter Metallic Paint Pearlescent Paint Solid Paint Special Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37452 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
£18,500

Tustain Motors Alnwick
Alnwick, NE662JH, Northumberland
United Kingdom

