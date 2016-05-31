loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d 188 BHP Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d 188 BHP Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 129000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Met Black with Sand full leather, high HSE spec with Sat Nav, multi-CD, Bluetooth telephone, Harmon Kardon premium hi-fi, privacy glass, 20 inch Stormer type alloys, side steps, wood trim, hill descent & Terrain Response, electric memory adjustable & heated seats, xenons++ Just had major service at 129,000 miles & cambelt at 102,000 miles. Great condition must be seen CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium ICE Pack, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Self-Levelling Suspension, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    129000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!