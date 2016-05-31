LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SPORT HSE 5d 188 BHP Auto

Accessories

Met Black with Sand full leather, high HSE spec with Sat Nav, multi-CD, Bluetooth telephone, Harmon Kardon premium hi-fi, privacy glass, 20 inch Stormer type alloys, side steps, wood trim, hill descent & Terrain Response, electric memory adjustable & heated seats, xenons++ Just had major service at 129,000 miles & cambelt at 102,000 miles. Great condition must be seen CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium ICE Pack, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Self-Levelling Suspension, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather