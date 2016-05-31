loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 SE Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 186000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: SILVER

Rain Sensor, Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, ISOFix Anchor Point, Keyless Door Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Xenon Headlights, Trailer Coupling, Traction Control, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Parking Sensors, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, CD Multichanger, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,RANGE ROVER SPORT 2007 WITH RECONDITIONED ENGINE AUTOMATIC SE MODEL SILVER WITH BLACK LEATHER 22 INCH WHEELS JUST TAKEN IN PART EXCHANGE DRIVES SUPERB HAS HAD ENGINE RECONDITIONED WITH RECIEPT FOR OVER £3,000 SO IGNORE THE MILES HEATED LEATHER SEATS SAT NAV LOOKS THE PART LUXURY PRESTIGE CAR DONT MISS THIS ONE

  • Ad ID
    416011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    186000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
