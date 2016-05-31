LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE Automatic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Buckingham Blue
Finished in BUCKINGHAM BLUE with contrasting BEIGE LEATHER TRIM, this RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE has an EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY; comprising EIGHT SERVICES (the most recent just over 2,000 MILES AGO). It has a CURRENT M.O.T. to MAY 2018 and is offered in EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT.SPECIFICATION:Satellite Navigation : Electric Sunroof : Electric & Heated Memory Seats : Climate Control : Cruise Control : Wood Trim : 18" Alloy Wheels
