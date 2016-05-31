loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE Automatic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Buckingham Blue

Accessories

Finished in BUCKINGHAM BLUE with contrasting BEIGE LEATHER TRIM, this RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE has an EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY; comprising EIGHT SERVICES (the most recent just over 2,000 MILES AGO). It has a CURRENT M.O.T. to MAY 2018 and is offered in EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT.SPECIFICATION:Satellite Navigation : Electric Sunroof : Electric & Heated Memory Seats : Climate Control : Cruise Control : Wood Trim : 18" Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408370
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
