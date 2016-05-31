loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Range Rover Sport HSE was supplied by ourselves to its local previous owner and has been maintained by ourselves for a number of years, the car is in excellent condition and has full service history, supplied with 12 months MOT and fully serviced, great finance rates available and part exchange welcome, covered by our warranty, spec includes: sat nav, sunroof, full leather interior, electric seats, heated seats, climate control, cruise control, side steps, Give us a call to discuss a price for a straight sale or a value for your part exchange. All vehicles go through our own workshops where they are serviced and prepared to a high standard prior to being sold. Braithwaites Garage is a family run business established in 1968. We pride ourselves on our pressure free sales approach allowing customers to view our vehicles in a relaxed atmosphere. To view our full stock list or find out more about us, visit our website: www.braithwaitesgarage.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,950

Braithwaites Garage
Penrith, CA110HT, Cumbria
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!