LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

This Range Rover Sport HSE was supplied by ourselves to its local previous owner and has been maintained by ourselves for a number of years, the car is in excellent condition and has full service history, supplied with 12 months MOT and fully serviced, great finance rates available and part exchange welcome, covered by our warranty, spec includes: sat nav, sunroof, full leather interior, electric seats, heated seats, climate control, cruise control, side steps, Give us a call to discuss a price for a straight sale or a value for your part exchange. All vehicles go through our own workshops where they are serviced and prepared to a high standard prior to being sold. Braithwaites Garage is a family run business established in 1968. We pride ourselves on our pressure free sales approach allowing customers to view our vehicles in a relaxed atmosphere. To view our full stock list or find out more about us, visit our website: www.braithwaitesgarage.co.uk