LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67392 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Full Service History, 20" Alloy Wheels, Satelite Navigation, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior, Front Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Drive Select, Eco Mode, Adjustable Steering Column, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric folding mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Driver Information, Electric rear windows, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Leather steering wheel, Luggage Cover, Rev Counter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, Automatic gearbox, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Isofix Brackets, Passenger Air Bag Cut Off, Rear Child Locks, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Vehicle History Check completed on this vehicle
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leicester
Leicester, LE35BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017