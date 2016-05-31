loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Steering wheel mounted controls, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414818
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

