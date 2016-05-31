Accessories

This is a lovely example of a LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP finished off in a very good looking metallic red and full black leather. Comes with a first class specification including SATNAV, 19" alloys, load cover, electric seats, heated seats, Harman Kardon stereo system,cd player, voice recognition, twin climate control, electric windows, cruise control, multi function steering, adjustable air suspension,auto lights on, electric sunroof and the list just keeps going. A joy to drive and will come with 12 months mot and is HPI clear. Top warranty packages are available is is £0 down finance.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Cornering Lighting - Exterior Cornering Lighting, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Self-Levelling Suspension, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather