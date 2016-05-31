loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (271 g/km, 187 bhp)

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (271 g/km, 187 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98354 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, JUST COME IN....MOT, SERVICE HISTORY BY ASCOT MAIN DEALER, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, Premium Navigation System, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather. 5 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 9,500

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420621
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98354 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
£9,500

buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

