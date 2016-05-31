LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (271 g/km, 187 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (271 g/km, 187 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98354 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Black
Black, JUST COME IN....MOT, SERVICE HISTORY BY ASCOT MAIN DEALER, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, Premium Navigation System, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather. 5 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 9,500
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017