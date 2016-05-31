loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red

Red, 2 owners, Service history, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, Please visit www.fgcarsloughborough.co.uk for our full range of stock..., 8,978 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    412995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
£8,978

F G Cars Ltd
Loughborough, LE111DY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

