LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Red
Red, 2 owners, Service history, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, Please visit www.fgcarsloughborough.co.uk for our full range of stock..., 8,978 p/x welcome
F G Cars Ltd
Loughborough, LE111DY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017