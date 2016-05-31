loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Reg (RF56AGV), 3 months warranty, 1 owner, Full service history, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Automatic Headlamps, Bi - Xenon Corner Lamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Front Fog Lamps, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, Leather seats, On Board Monitor, Power Assisted Steering, Premium Navigation System, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction Control System (TCS). 5 seats, COMES WITH - 3 Months warranty, 5 days fully comp drive away insurance (fee of 12.50), HPI report and VOSA mileage report . Open 7 days a week, Can call from 8am till 8pm, Viewings by appointments only. View the web page at WWW.KELLYSTRADINGS.CO.UK to see more photo's and stock. All Cards Accepted (surcharge may apply), Bankers Draft, Bank Transfer and Money. Finance Available. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, 10,895

  • Ad ID
    415996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
  • Engine Model
    2720
Kellys Tradings Ltd
Chichester, PO207NE, West Sussex
United Kingdom

