LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SDV8 Autobiography 4dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: SDV8 Autobiography 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20575 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic

Accessories

21'' 'Delta Wing' sparkle silver alloy wheels,Sliding panoramic roof with blind,Privacy glass,'Alston' trim finisher,Mudflaps,'Grand Black' veneer,Leather steering wheel,metallic Paint finish,HDD Navigation System,Premium audio system,Reduced section spare wheel,8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen,8-speed automatic transmission,Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC),Adaptive Dynamics,Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist,Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Daytime running lights,Digital TV receiver,Electric front seats,Electric power-fold/heated door mirrors,Front and rear park distance sensors,Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster,Powered tailgate,Soft door close,Video Presentation Available on Request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413433
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20575 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
£59,500

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

