LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER KHAN EDITION 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: KHAN EDITION 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 122000 Engine Size: 3628 Ext Color: WHITE

Pearlescent White with Khan Diamond Quilted DuoTone leather, rare full KHAN vehicle with KHAN bodykit, special alloys, KHAN full interior & much more inc stainless side tubes, side vents, rear entertainment screens, engine start button, piano black interior finish, Quilted leather & Suede, KHAN leather & piano black heated steering wheel, rear climate A/C & heated rear seats, heated front memory adjustable seats, Sat Nav, Harmon Kardon LOGIC 7 Premium hi-fi, Hill Descent, dual climate A/C, DSC, cruise, xenons+++ Stunning KHAN Range Rover must be seen, covered 122,000 miles & recently had major service CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Autobiography Mica Paint, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electric Sunroof, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, TV/Navigation System with TMC, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    420713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
  • Engine Model
    3628
£13,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

