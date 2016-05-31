Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 2014 14 Rangerover Autobiography 3.0 TDV6 258 BHP FACELIFT MODEL A fantastic opportunity to become the new owner of this pristine 14 reg Range Rover Autobiography 3.00 TDV6 258 BHP Auto 4 wheel drive facelift model which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in Santorini Black metallic with matching black leather which is the perfect colour combination in this range. Specification includes 21" Multi spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, elec power tailgate, reverse camera aid, Panoramic glass sunroof, Front & Rear heated heated cold air seats, Front massage seats, Satellite Navigation,, Digital TV, Blue tooth technology with audio streaming, Bi xenon headlights, Full Autobiography styling and much more. Viewing is essential as we are extremely confident there is no better example fully loaded Range Rover Autobiography Available on the market with this range of specification so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !
Full Service History, Full Black Leather Upholstery,21" Multispoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Front & Rear Parking sensors, Electric power tailgate, CD Stereo System, Multimedia display screen, Reverse camera aid, Alcantara headlining, Panoramic glass sunroof, Driver / Passenger Heated Seats, Driver / Passenger Cold Air Seats, Driver / Passenger Massage Seats, Driver / Passenger electric memory seats, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, Aux in, USB In, Voice activation commands, Proximity View Camera system, Stored CD Hard Drive, DAB Radio, Digital tv system, Heated leather steering wheel, Individual armrests, Leather centre armrests, Leather door card panels & armrests, Leather Door card panels & Armrests, Paddle shift, Meridian sound system, Elec Adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Full Cloth mat, Automatic lights, Auto dimming mirror, Centre armrest cooler box, ASL Selector, Air suspension, Terrain response control, Transfer gearbox control, Auto start / stop, Dual zone heating system, Auto climate control, Air con, Full electric windows, Electric folding mirrors, Electric roof blind, Illuminated Autobiography Sill Plates, Rear Heated & Cold air seats, Rear heating controls, Elec adjustable rear seats, Rear Centre Armrest, Onboard trip computer, 4 Spoke multifunctional Steering wheel, Central Locking ,Cruise control, Driver / Passenger airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors Spoiler 7 Roof fin, High vis stop lamp, Rear Wiper, Exterior silver trims, Gloss red calipers, Integrated Indicators, Bi Xenon Lights, Silver grille, Headlamp Washers, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification, Full Autobiography Styling
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017