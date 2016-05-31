Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

Variant name:TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 2014 14 Rangerover Autobiography 3.0 TDV6 258 BHP FACELIFT MODEL A fantastic opportunity to become the new owner of this pristine 14 reg Range Rover Autobiography 3.00 TDV6 258 BHP Auto 4 wheel drive facelift model which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in Santorini Black metallic with matching black leather which is the perfect colour combination in this range. Specification includes 21" Multi spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, elec power tailgate, reverse camera aid, Panoramic glass sunroof, Front & Rear heated heated cold air seats, Front massage seats, Satellite Navigation,, Digital TV, Blue tooth technology with audio streaming, Bi xenon headlights, Full Autobiography styling and much more. Viewing is essential as we are extremely confident there is no better example fully loaded Range Rover Autobiography Available on the market with this range of specification so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !