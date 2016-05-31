Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Front fog lamps, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, 20'' 'Stormer' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, Sliding panoramic roof, Leather steering wheel, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front and rear park distance sensors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Exterior badging: 'Vogue SE', Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue SE', 'Shadow Walnut' wood veneer, Paint finish: metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Additional washer bottle, Loadspace stowage rails, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Queue Assist, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
