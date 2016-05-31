Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE
Privacy glass, Wood/leather steering wheel, 'Grand Black' veneer, 22'' diamond turned alloy wheels, Deployable side steps, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Sliding panoramic roof, Full size spare wheel, Front fog lamps, Paint finish: premium metallic, Additional washer bottle, 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'Vogue SE', Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue SE', Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Queue Assist, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Bridgwater Road,Taunton,Bathpool
TA2 8BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017