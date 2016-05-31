Land Rover > Range Rover

Accessories

Dual view touch screen, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Park distance control, PAS, Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection lead, Logic 7 Hi-fi (19 Speaker surround sound harmon kardon system), Portable audio system, Acoustic glass, Body coloured bumpers, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric tilt/slide sunroof, Electric windows with one touch open, Front bumper with titan painted splitter bar and fog lamp bezels, Front fog lights, Green tinted glass, Headlamp wash/wipe, Heated electric door mirrors, Heated windscreen, Illuminated tread plates with RR lettering, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Rear wiper, Asymmetric split fold rear seat, Autobiography luxury floor mat with leather edging, Driver's lumbar support, Driver's seat height adjustment, Electric adjustable front seats, Electric adjustable steering column, Front and rear head restraints, Front centre armrest, Gearshift paddles, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear knob/gaiter, Leather handbrake grip, Leather headliner, Loadspace cover, Memory function for drivers seat & exterior mirrors, Multi function steering wheel, Oxford leather upholstery, Parking heating with remote, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Autobiography noble finish design pack - Range rover, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, 4 channel ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Driver and passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, DTC - Drag torque control, EBD + Brake Assist, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Front side airbags, Hill descent control, Roll stability control, Cat. 1 remote alarm with interior protection, tilt sensor and battery back-up, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Adaptive dynamics, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Terrain Response, Belgravia leather facia topper panel, Grand black lacquer wood trim