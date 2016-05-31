Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography LWB
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography', HDD Navigation System, IR reflecting glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Autobiography', Wood/leather steering wheel, 'Ebony Macassar' wood veneer, 21'' 'Delta Wing' Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Paint finish: premium metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, Reduced section spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric rear sunblind, Electric windows, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hydrophobic glass, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear Seat Entertainment, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Power adjustable steering column, Power reclining rear seat, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Rotary-shift gear knob, Soft door close, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Oct 31, 2017