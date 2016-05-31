Land Rover > Range Rover

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE

'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    415209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OY66UFJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13595 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£62,995

Waterbridge Court,Exeter,Matford Park Road
EX2 8EL
United Kingdom

