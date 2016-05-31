Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:SDV8 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Vogue SE
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Exterior badging: 'TDV8 Vogue SE', Front fender power vents - 'Atlas', Front fog lamps, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue SE', 'Grand Black' veneer, 22'' diamond turned alloy wheels, First aid kit, Garage door opener, Paint finish: premium metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Sliding panoramic roof, Additional washer bottle, Leather steering wheel, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric rear sunblind, Electric windows, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hydrophobic glass, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Rotary-shift gear knob, Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017