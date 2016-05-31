Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate Vogue ,Derivative:Vogue ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto, 23" Overfinch Alloys, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Privacy Glass, DAB, TV, Rear Seat Entertainment, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Meridian Sound System. Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue with an outstanding specification and 23" genuine Overfinch Zeus Alloy Wheels. Finished in special order Mariana Black Premium Metallic with Cirrus Leather Upholstery with Ebony Dash Roll Headlining and Carpets and Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. A massive specification includes genuine 23" Diamond Cut Overfinch Zeus Alloy Wheels, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind , Privacy Glass, Atlas Side Vents, Dual View Screen, DAB, TV, Factory Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment, Adaptive Xenon Headlights with High Beam Assist, Front Fog Lights, Terrain Response 2, Interior Mood Lighting and this all on top of a fantastic standard specification that includes HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Meridian Sound System, Electric Seats with Drivers Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Leather and Grand Black Lacquer Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors Heated Front and Rear Seats and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.