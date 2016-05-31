loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover

car description

Variant name:SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography

Accessories

Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Meridian audio system (825W), Privacy glass, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Wi-Fi, 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414352
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OV66OFP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    17551 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.4
£71,900

The Parade,Ashford,Orbital Business Park
TN24 0HT
United Kingdom

