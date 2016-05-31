Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

Variant name:V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 5.0 V8 SC Supercharged 510 BHP Autobiography Auto 4x4 4WD Pan Roof Rear DVD Sat Nav TV Rear Cam Bluetooth DAB Full Leather 4x Heated Ventilated Seats Just 2 Private Owners Only 30,000 Miles Full Service History Vehicle Previously Supplied By Us 64-Reg Metallic Aintree Green, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Full Light Beige Leather Interior, Land Rover Rear DVD Multimedia System, Satellite Navigation, Surround Camera System with Reversing Camera and Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front and Rear Heated and Ventilated Seats, Massage Front Seats, On-board TV, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Meridian Premium Sound System with CD/DVD and AUX/USB/iPod Input, DVD Video, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Soft Close Doors, Keyless Entry & Drive, Park Heating with Remote Control, Paddle Shift, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 4-zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Roof Blind/Lumbar Support/Font and Rear Seats/Memory Front Seats, PAS, ABS, Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Armrests, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 22in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 2 Private Owners, Only 30,000 Miles, Full Service History, Vehicle Previously Supplied By Us, Costs nearly £100,000 New, Can Achieve Over 28 MPG. Not Subject to T Charge. Alternative to Vogue. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk