Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Immobiliser, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Harman Kardon, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history 1 key, Just serviced. All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 6 Month Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site), including evenings. Goto www.carstable.co.uk for more pictures.

  • Ad ID
    411706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4197
