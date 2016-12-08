Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Range Rover Vogue SE in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Land Rover Service history. Stunning Colour Scheme and Huge Specification! Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Meridian Signature Ref. Sound Audio Sys. (1700W), Soft Close Doors, Telephone Bluetooth with Music Streaming, Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, 4 Zone Climate Control, Electric + Heated + Cooling + Memory Seats, Surround Camera System, Rev. Traff. Dete./Blind Spot Mon./Clos. Vehi. Sens, Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless and Go, Wade Sensing, Full Size Spare Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, 22'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Power Closing Boot, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voic Control, Voice Control, Digital T.V, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, DAB Radio, 2 Keys, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Heated Rear Seats, Electrically Adjustable Rear Seats, Lane Assist, Next MOT due 29/01/2018, Last serviced on 08/12/2016 at 43,428 miles, Standard Features - Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Front Windscreen, Metallic Paint, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder), TV - Digital, Full TFT/LCD Instrument Cluster, USB Sockets, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Alarm, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Corris Grey, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Extendable AA Warranties are available