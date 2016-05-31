Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography
8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Contrast roof - Black, 'Grand Black' veneer, Black Pack, Digital TV receiver, Electric panoramic roof, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive Dynamics, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography', Heated front windscreen, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Autobiography', 8-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, Additional washer bottle, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Leather trim finisher, Full size spare wheel, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster, Queue Assist, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017