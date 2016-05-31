loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDV8 VOGUE ,Derivative:MK3 FL (LM) ,Variant: 4.4 TDV8 (313hp) Vogue

Premium audio system, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Paint finish: metallic, Premium leather heated multi-function steering wheel, Burr wood kit, Full size spare wheel, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system + 14 speakers, HDD Navigation & Hybrid TV system, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon headlamps, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Heated steering wheel, Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Rotary-shift gear knob, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Park Distance Control - front, Park heating with remote control, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    410514
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HG12EJC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    44650 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2012
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.4
