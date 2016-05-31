Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

128 Point AA Inspection Report Available, AA Breakdown Cover Included, AA Inspected, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, No Administration Fees, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Television Steve Clarke Garages Ltd (Exeter) has had this vehicle independently checked by the AA for your peace of mind. We have been in business for over 15 years and have an excellent reputation. If you would like us to send a video or you would like any more information about this car then please ask and we will be happy to help. Lasted serviced 44738 miles and MOT'd through until 16/02/2018.