Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE

'Say What You See' voice control, Front fog lamps, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Panoramic glass roof, Winged headrests, Additional washer bottle, Park heating with remote control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Digital radio (DAB), Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    409606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    ST66TCY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8848 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£65,000

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom

