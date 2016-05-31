loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue

Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Front fog lamps, 20'' 'Stormer' chrome silver alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front and rear park distance sensors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue', Laminated side glass, Oxford leather seats (Style 3), Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Meridian audio system (380W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital TV receiver, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    408816
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DS63ZRY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23963 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
