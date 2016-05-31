loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover

car description

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue

Accessories

'Say What You See' voice control, 20'' alloy wheels, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric rear sunblind, Electric windows, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hydrophobic glass, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Rotary-shift gear knob, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408796
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HJ65ULZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    30678 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£56,989

Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom

