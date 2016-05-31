loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover

Variant name:TDV8 WESTMINSTER ,Derivative:MK3 FL (LM) ,Variant: 4.4TD V8 4x4 Westminster

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Satellite Navigation,Glass Tilt/Slide Electric Sunroof,Electronic Stability Programme,Adjustable Chassis,Front/Rear Camera Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Amplifier Sound Processor,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Radio/CD,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Speakers,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    407709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    YG12OJF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    79200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.4
£23,989

153 Wareham Road,Wimborne,Corfe Mullen
BH21 3LB
United Kingdom

