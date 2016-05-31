Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE
Anti-lock braking system, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Contrast roof - Black, Exterior badging: 'Vogue SE', Front fog lamps, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, Black Pack, Electrically deployable tow bar, Paint finish: metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Ebony' premium headlining, Additional washer bottle, Leather steering wheel, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 20'' alloy wheels, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric rear sunblind, Electric windows, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hydrophobic glass, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Rotary-shift gear knob, Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box
