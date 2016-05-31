loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic

Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Keyless entry, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Panoramic glass roof, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry

  • Ad ID
    407621
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    OW16AWZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    16518 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£63,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

