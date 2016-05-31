Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant: 5.0S V8 (510hp) Autobiography
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Heated front windscreen, 'Ebony Macassar' wood veneer, 22'' diamond turned alloy wheels, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Digital TV receiver, Electric panoramic roof, Electrically deployable tow bar, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, 'Alston' trim finisher, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Privacy glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Autobiography', Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Paint finish: metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 19), Sliding panoramic roof, Additional washer bottle, Leather steering wheel, Reduced section spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'Autobiography', Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, First aid kit, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster, Queue Assist, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017